Swamitva Yojana Registrations Face Uncertainty As Talks With Patwaris And Tehsildars Fail | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The talks of patwaris' and tehsildars' association with the government over their objection to Swamitva Yojana ended without any significant outcome on Saturday.

With this, the clouds of uncertainty over the registries to be done under the scheme continue to prevail. The government held separate meetings with patwaris and tehsildars.

Patwaris’ Association president Upendra Baghel said that talks with the government ended without a fruitful outcome.

Hence, patwaris will continue to stick to their core demand that their name should not be mentioned as executor in the registries to be done under the scheme. “The talks of patwari association with government representatives lasted for 2 hours but remained unfruitful,” he said.

The patwaris have been made executors in the scheme under which their names will be registered as sellers of land pieces to be given to beneficiaries under the scheme.

Patwaris fear that in future, if any aggrieved person reaches the civil court by challenging the registry, then they will have to bear the brunt of the law. They are saying that instead of making them as executors, the government should do the registry in its name.

Similarly, tehsildars are also raising objections as they have been made registry officers under the scheme. They fear that they too can face the heat of law if someone challenges the registry in court in future.

When contacted, Huzur tehsildar Kunal Raut said, “There is a department of stamps and registration, which the government should use for registration of land documents under the scheme instead of making tehsildar as registry officer.”

Tehsildars’ Association president Harsh Vikram said discussion with the government yielded no fruitful result. “We informed the government about our apprehensions during the meeting.

The government said it will take a decision afterwards over the demands raised by us. Hence, the meeting ended with no final decision,” he said.

Highlighting the fears of tehsildars, he demanded to know how the registry could be done twice for any 'patta' which already contains the name of the owner.

Moreover, future disputes related to the ownership of 'patta' could land tehsildars in legal trouble.

If there are four brothers and the registry is done only in the name of one brother, then the three remaining brothers may approach the court. In such cases, tehsildars will become the party.

Hence, the government should use its registration department.