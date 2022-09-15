MP: SIT formed to probe in the nursery kid rape case, CM summons officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed at the instructions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to probe the alleged rape of a nursery kid in the bus of a prestigious school in Bhopal, as per officials.

The SIT will have four woman cops and it will be led by an assistant commissioner of police Shrutkirti Somvanshi, as per officials.

Earlier, the chief minister summoned the police officials to his residence in the morning and instructed them to take strict action in connection with the incident.

Terming the incident as a serious one CM asked why the school management was not summoned so far for questioning.

He said this could not be allowed and that if there was any influential person he would not be summoned. Call them for questioning, he instructed the officials.

CM wanted to know from the school education department if the school buses in the state were equipped with CCTV cameras and what action was taken by the department so far after the incident.

“Lakhs of students go to school daily. How such a situation can be allowed students to travel in an unsafe atmosphere”, he asked.

He instructed action to be taken within a stipulated time limit. The female attendant seemed equally responsible along with the driver of the bus in this case.

“Howsoever big school it may be it is responsible for the safety of students. Verify the credentials of all the school bus drivers across the state. There should be a clear message to all the schools that school management will be responsible for any lapse”, he said.

Notably, a nursery kid was allegedly raped by the school bus driver in the school bus while she was going back home recently. A female attendant was present on the bus when the crime took place.

The mother of the three and a half years old kid lodged an FIR with the police later.

