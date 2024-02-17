 MP Shocker: Woman Semi-Stripped, Forced To Eat Human Excreta On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft  
After police paid no heeds to their complaint, the elderly couple approached Shivpuri SP.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, villagers thrashed an elderly woman, tore her saree, and stuffed her mouth with human excreta on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. They then paraded her and her husband to the Amola police station.

The matter came to light on Saturday, when the elderly couple reached Shivpuri Police station and narrated the entire incident to Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria. SP Bhadoria has assured action in the matter. Currently, the police are investigating the matter.

The matter pertains to Shivpuri, and the victim is a resident of Sila Nagar. When asked about the matter, she said, “Around 10 a.m. in the morning, while I was on my way home, Devka and her family members stopped me and started accusing me of practicing witchcraft.

“When I denied, they started to assault me and tear my clothes up. They also paraded me through the entire village and stuffed my mouth with human feces. All the villagers saw the incident happen,” she concluded.

Later, the victim went to the Amola police station to lodge a complaint along with her husband, but the police allegedly wrote a report on plain paper and sent them away. After getting no positive response from them, the victim went to the Superintendent of Police office. She has demanded immediate action against the accused. The Superintendent of Police, Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria, has ordered an investigation into this matter.

