MP: Toll Booth Workers Thrash Driver With Belts, Assault Devotees Returning From Narmada Darshan Over Payment

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers returning from Narmada darshan were allegedly thrashed by some toll booth workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Friday late night.

The villagers were returning from Gaurighat on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti, when the driver refused to make the toll payment. This led to an argument between both the groups, following which toll booth workers allegedly thrashed the villagers and the driver. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigation is underway.

As the vehicle reached Tilwara Road, a young man stopped them and asked the driver for toll payment. When driver Dharmendra refused to pay the toll, calling it illegal, the alleged toll booth workers started to argue. Within minutes, he called his aides and they all started beating the driver with belts and kicked him brutally in his stomach. The accused men even forced out the villagers, including women, from the car and started assaulting them.

The accused fled the spot, leaving the villagers injured. Tilwara police station was informed and a team reached the spot to rescue the injured villagers. Police has started investigation and is currently scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused booth workers.