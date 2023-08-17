MP Shocker: Quack Operates Woman, Cuts Open Her Stomach & Tangles Intestines; Flees As She Falls Dead

MP Shocker: Woman Dies After Quack Cuts Open Her Stomach, Intestine Comes Out In Mauganj |

Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an old-aged woman (65) died after a quack allegedly cut open her stomach and tangled her intestines while operating her. As the intestines came out of womb, the quack realised woman was no more. He dropped his scissor and blade and fled within a blink of eye.

On Thursday, the police and FSL team reached the spot and started to investigate. Further actions would be taken after post-mortem reports are received.

The matter pertains to Uksa Kothar village under Hanumana police station area of Mauganj (newly formed 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh).



Woman Was Being Treated For 3 Days

According to information, the accused was treating the elderly woman for three days, as she complained about disease in her stomach. He arrived at the woman's house on the evening of August 16.

During the treatment, he extruded her daughter-in-law out of the room and no one else was at home. Suddenly, when the woman stopped breathing, he left her in the same condition and fled from the spot.

After knowing that her mother-in-law had died, the daughter-in-law reported the matter to police. Police then rushed to the spot. As the matter was considered suspicious, Mobile Unit, Scene of Crime in-charge Dr. RP Shukla arrived with the team. Also, SDOP Mauganj Indraj Singh inspected the entire matter.

Further Action After Post-Mortem Report

According to Hanumana police station in-charge sub-inspector Chetan Marscole, the postmortem report is awaited. Only after the report, further action will be taken after registering a case against the accused.

