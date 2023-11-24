MP Shocker: Husband Shoots Rival After He Catches Wife Talking To Him In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Feeling jealous, a man allegedly fired gun shots at his rival after he spotted his wife talking to him in Gwalior’s Bajrang nagar area on Jhansi road on Friday.

The victim, identified as Neeraj Parihar, sustained bullet injury in the abdomen and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to information, Parihar has claimed accused Sandeep Sahu, fired at him, after he saw him talking to his wife. After firing at him, Sandeep locked Beeraj in a room and fled the spot.

Neeraj has been admitted to the trauma center for medical treatment. However, the police are currently doubtful about the youth's side of the story and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Neeraj, he was engaged in a conversation with a woman who was disliked by her husband, Sandeep Sahu. Reportedly, when Neeraj was talking to the woman, Sandeep Sahu fired at him, resulting in the abdominal injury.

Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene. They found Neeraj in a room, injured and helpless. They immediately took him to the trauma centre, his treatment is ongoing.

The police are investigating the incident, but the circumstances surrounding the gunshot are still unclear, as there are signs of bullet damage to the walls. There is also suspicion that, when Neeraj went to visit the woman at her home, he may have attempted to shoot himself when he was locked in the room. The police are actively looking into the details of the case, but the incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.