MP Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman & Her Daughter Killed While Defending Late-Night Robbery Attempt In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old woman and her daughter were brutally killed in a late night face-off with the robbers in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Indu Puri and her 55-year-old daughter, Reena Bhalla, were found dead at their residence in in Garden Home Society on Wednesday morning.

Gwalior Range IG Arvind Kumar Saxena and SP Dharmveer Singh quickly arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.

According to the IG, the double murder appears to be the consequence of the mother-daughter's attempt to defend against the robbers late night.

According to information, the victims have been identified as Indu Puri, 80, and her daughter, Reena Bhalla, 55. Their bodies were found inside their flat, number 322, in Garden Home Society.

The police have started examining the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the society to gather more evidence. Residents of the society are in shock and fear after this gruesome incident.

Local residents of Garden Home Society shared that this is not the first time such incidents have happened; there have been thefts in the past, but despite raising concerns, no strong action was taken by the society management.

The neighbors and relatives of the victims mentioned that the family had no known disputes with anyone, making this attack even more alarming.

In response to the incident, forensic teams, crime branch officers, and even sniffer dogs were brought to the scene to aid in the investigation. The police have formed several teams, including crime branch and university police units, to track down the attackers as quickly as possible.

They are also questioning people connected to Indu Puri's shop in the same society, which handles home delivery services, for any possible leads.

The police have assured the public that they will find the attackers soon and bring them to justice.