 Bhopal: 'Officers Must Be In Field', Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Issues Orders Through Video Conference
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain held a video conferencing (VC) with the field officers on Monday for the first time after taking over as head of the state administration. Divisional commissioners, inspectors general of police, and collectors took part in the conference. Jain told the officers to remain in the field and keep an eye on law and order because of the festivities.

There should not be any untoward incidents, Jain said, adding that negligence in work will not be tolerated. There should not be any delay in the work for which time limit had been fixed, and the officers should hold TL meetings to dispose of cases, he said.

The projects, which are going on, should be completed within the stipulated time, Jain said. There should not be any irregularity in allotting licence to the firecracker shop owners, he said. CS said he had received complaints of mismanagement in distribution of DAP in some districts.

He directed the officers to set up more counters for distributing DAP and encourage farmers to use NPK. Jain asked the collectors to inspect the projects going on under Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that the officers should go and see whether the people were getting water under the mission. The ditches made for construction work should be filled in within time, he said.

