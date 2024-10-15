MP: Parked Bus Catches Fire In Gwalior Minutes After Passengers Alight

Bus caught fire at bus stand in Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bus parked at a stand suddenly caught fire in Gwalior on Monday night, a few minutes after passengers alight. Subsequently, engulfing a nearby vehicle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Short circuit in the engine is said to be the primary reason of the blaze.

According to information, a bus caught fire at Pandav bus stand in Gwalior on Monday night around 10 PM. It was reported that the passengers had disembarked only a few minutes, and the driver parked the bus at the stand. The blaze was so intense, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. It completely destroy the bus.

The flamers spread to another bus that was parked nearby. Though, the driver acted swiftly and moved his vehicle and attempted to extinguish the fire by pouring water. The reason for fire is said to be short circuit.

The onlookers informed the police and fire brigade. The fire brigade reached the spot to control the situation. The rapid response has helped to prevent further damage. However, no casualties were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and assessing any potential safety violations at the bus stand. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in public transport facilities. Further updates are awaited as investigations are underway.