MP Shocker: 15-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Thrown Off Bridge In Gwalior; Condition Critical With Spinal Cord & Leg Fractures

MP Shocker: 15-Yr-Old Gang-Raped, Thrown From A Bridge; Sustains Spinal Cord And Leg Fractures; FIR Registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped, gang-raped and thrown down from a bridge in Gwalior on Thursday. The victim is severely injured and currently admitted in a private hospital. An FIR has been registered against the accused and the absconding accused are being searched for, the police said.

The matter pertains to Lakshmi Colony of Dabra City police station area, in which a student of 10th grade was kidnapped on Thursday morning on her way to the coaching. The accused are identified as Bobby Rawat and Satendra who were known by the victim’s family.

After kidnapping the teenager, the two accused took her to a deserted area and gang-raped her. They also severely injured her private part. In the fear of being exposed, the both of them threw the victim down from a bridge.

Victim battling life and death

The victim has sustained severe injuries in her private parts. Due to being thrown from a height the spinal cord and the bones of both legs of the victim have been broken. Her condition remains critical.

According to ASP Gwalior Niranjan Sharma, “2 youths have kidnapped a student and committed gangrape with her. After the incident, they hurt the student's private parts with their hands. Not only this, the accused miscreant youths threw her down from the bridge. Due to which the student got seriously injured and she has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she is fighting the battle of life and death. On the complaint of the parents of the victim student, the police registered and FIR under relevant sections of kidnapping, gang-rape and assault. Police are searching for both the absconding accused.”

Mother demands justice

On the other hand, the victim's mother said, “Our daughter had gone to the coaching when Bobby and his partner kidnapped her, assaulted her and threw her from the bridge due to which her spinal cord and both of her legs got broken. She is in critical condition. I want justice.”