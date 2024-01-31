MP Jawan Martyred In Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack; Mortal Remains To Reach Gwalior Today

Pawan Bhadauria |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three soldiers have been martyred in the encounter between Naxalites and soldiers in Tekulagudem, the border area of Sukma and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. One of the martyred soldiers Pawan Bhadauria, is a resident of Bhind district, and his family lives in Gwalior. His mortal remains will be brought to his home town on Wednesday, for the last rites.

Pawan’s family has been mourning since they received information about his martyrdom in the encounter. Politicians and administration officials have also started reaching the martyr's house.

Notably, three soldiers were martyred in the attack on CRPF camp in Tekulagudem, Naxalite area of Chhattisgarh. In this, Pawan Kumar Bhadauria, son of Ramkumar Singh Bhadauria, resident of Kurawali village of Amayan police station area of Mehgaon assembly of Bhind district, was also martyred.

Wife fell unconscious

Martyr Pawan Bhadauria was the only son of his parents and got married in the year 2018. Pawan also has a 2-year-old daughter. When Pawan’s wife got the information about his death, she became unconscious.

Pawan’s father said he used to call his son everyday to inquire about his well-being and yesterday morning too, he talked to his son. However, shortly afterwards he received information about his son’s passing away.

According to information, the family of martyred soldier Pawan Bhadauria lives near Moti Lake. His mortal remains will reach Gwalior today where the last rites will be performed with state honours.

Energy minister expresses condolences

When Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar got information about the incident, he came to meet the martyr's family and expressed his condolences. “Very few people are fortunate enough to get the chance to protect Mother India. Every youth of Chambal wants to get deployed on the border to protect our motherland. Today, all the residents of Gwalior-Chambal are proud of Shahid Pawan Bhadauria,” he said.