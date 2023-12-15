MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Writes To High Court, Urges Review In ABVP Students' Act

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent social media post, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, drew attention to a case involving the President of a private university, Professor Ranjeet Singh. The incident occurred during a train journey from Delhi to Jhansi, where Professor Singh fell ill. Concerned students accompanying him disembarked at Gwalior station and, in an effort to seek prompt medical attention, used a judge's car key to transport him to a hospital.

Chouhan, acknowledging the unique circumstances of the case, appealed to the honorable High Court to reconsider the charges against the students. Highlighting their intent to save a life, Chouhan emphasized that the act, while technically a crime, was committed with noble intentions. He expressed hope that the High Court, considering the students' future and their humanitarian values, would review the case and grant them forgiveness.

समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से एक प्रकरण मेरे संज्ञान में आया है कि निजी विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति जी की जान बचाने के पवित्र उद्देश्य से किए गए अपराध हेतु छात्रों पर प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है।



मैंने माननीय उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायाधीश महोदय को इस संबंध में पत्र लिखकर छात्रों को

Members of the student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests in Gwalior on Tuesday, after police had initiated action against two of their peers for allegedly using the car of a high court judge for a medical emergency without permission.

According to the information, the two students were traveling on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when they noticed an ailing Vice Chancellor in their bogie. Witnessing his deteriorating condition, the students alighted at the Gwalior station and rushed him to the hospital in the car of a High Court judge.