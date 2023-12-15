 MP: Congress Leader Climbs Water Tank, Threatens To Jump Off Like Last Year In Datia
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic turn of events, residents of Indargarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia witnessed a high-voltage protest as Congress leader Mahesh Jatav climbed atop a water tank and threatens to jump off on Friday, demanding urgent action on civic issues.

According to reports, on Friday morning, the town was abuzz as locals observed Jatav perched atop the water tank, raising a banner listing the town's chief concerns. Jatav had resorted to similar tactics about a year ago, prompting authorities from the police and revenue departments to convince him to get down.

article-image

This isn't the first time Jatav has taken such a step; approximately a year ago, he climbed the same water tank to draw attention to his family's issues.

The commotion caught the attention of Indargarh Police, who swiftly responded to the reports. Upon reaching the scene, the police and tehsildar urged Jatav to get down from the tank.

Jatav's high-voltage drama continued, with onlookers reporting that he refused to climb down until his demands were heard by the Collector. However, he was creating a ruckus atop the water tank, stated that he would not descend until the Collector arrived and listened to his grievances.

article-image

