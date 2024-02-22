MP: Shivraj May Be Fielded Either From Vidisha Or From Chhindwara

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan may be asked to contest the Lok Sabha election after 20 years.

Because the central leaders have not appointed Chouhan as CM, they are planning to take him to the Centre.

The party leadership is mulling over fielding Chouhan either from Vidisha or from Chhindwara. He has been a five-time MP from Vidisha.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Ramakant Bhargava was fielded from Vidisha constituency.

There are talks in the party that he may be fielded from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency which the BJP won for the last time in 1997 when former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa defeated Kamal Nath.

Nath has been nine-time MP from the constituency from where his son Nakul Nath won the election in 2019.

There were speculations that Nath would join the BJP. But such conjectures have been laid to rest.

According to sources, if Nakul Nath contests the election on a Congress ticket, the BJP will field a strong candidate from Chhindwara. Chouhan is one of those who may be fielded from there.

After Chouhan was not made CM, he was asked to hold the meetings with party leaders of clusters.

He has already toured Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chouhan. It indicated that chances of Chouhan contesting the Lok Sabha election are bright.

The first list of the BJP candidates for the LS polls may be released in the first fortnight of the next month.

The list may contain the name of the candidate to be fielded from Chhindwara.