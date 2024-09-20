MP September 20 Weather Update: Halt In Heavy Rains Raises Temperatures Across State; Showers Likely On Sept 21

MP September 20 Weather Updates: Halt In Heavy Rains Raises Temperatures Across State; Light Rains & Thunderstorm To Occur On Sept 21 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness a halt in heavy rains for next 3 days. The weather department predicts bright sun till September 22 in most of the regions including Bhopal, Indore and others.

On Friday, most districts, including Bhopal and Indore, are experiencing sunny weather. The meteorological department said that there is no forecast for heavy rain today. However, there is a possibility of light rain in the afternoon in some areas due to local weather activity.

Weathermen say the strong monsoon system has weakened due to a low-pressure area and the weakening of the monsoon trough. However, a new system is expected to become active from September 23, which may bring rain to the eastern parts of the state.

Weather at 5 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Thunderstorms and Light Rain on Friday

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in Mauganj, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Pandhurna, Burhanpur, and Khargone.

No Heavy Rain Alert

Sunshine is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and other districts of the state.

Cyclonic circulations around Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Abhijeet Chakravarty, the low-pressure area and monsoon trough have weakened, resulting in a pause in heavy rainfall for the next three days. However, a new system is expected to form by September 23, which may bring rain again.

Due to the lack of weather systems, the day temperature rose in several districts. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.7°C in Ujjain and 34°C in Narsinghpur. In other districts the temperature is hovering around 30°C.

Weather expected on September 21

Light rain and thunderstorms

Indore, Khargone, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Bhopal, Sehore, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mauganj, Sidhi, Mehkar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Seoni are likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms.