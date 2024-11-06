MP: Senior Citizens To Receive Benefits Under Ayushman Scheme

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The state is continuously expanding healthcare services, with efforts underway to provide better healthcare facilities under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government has extended the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring a health security cover of ?5 lakh annually for senior citizens aged 70 and above.

Collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana, during a meeting with relevant officials, directed that Ayushman cards for all senior citizens aged 70 and above be issued by November 10. ASHA workers, coordinators, CHOs, secretaries, and GRS personnel will assist in this process.

These instructions were given during a meeting at the Morena Collectorate with officials from the Health and Women &Child Development departments. Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Dr.Ichchhit Gadpale, and other district officials were present.

Collector Asthana emphasised that senior citizens will receive quality and accessible healthcare services, helping them lead a healthy and dignified life without financial worries. The scheme will provide health coverage based solely on the age recorded in their Aadhaar cards.

Registration will require Aadhaar and a Samagra Family ID. Eligible senior citizens will be issued a new, unique Ayushman card.