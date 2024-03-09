MP Secretariat Fire: 95% Flames Doused At Vallabh Bhawan, After 5 Hours; Loss Of Govt Files Likely (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire at state secretariat Vallabh Bhawan has been mostly doused, after nearly five hours of burning the government building. The fire fighters informed that 95% of the flames have been extinguished while efforts are on to extinguish the remaining.

Around 12 to 15 fire brigades have been deployed, along with police force.

The incident was reported at 9:30am on Saturday when a fire broke out at second floor of the Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal, and the flames soon spread to third, fourth and fifth floors of the building. As per primary information, the cause of the fire is said to be short circuit, however, official announcement is awaited.

According to information, BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani reached the secretariat to take stock of the situation. He said that a short circuit triggered fire.

#MadhyaPradesh | 3 hours on, fire continues to blaze at Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/sCjpwgo0ep — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 9, 2024

'BJP Hiding Scama Through Fire'

However, Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari and Umang Singhar claimed that the inferno is the attempt by the BJP government to "hide scams" executed during tenure of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Reacting to the opposition's statement on the Vallabh Bhawan fire, MLA Sabnani said, "Today Congress' senior leaders like Suresh Pachouri and Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi have joined the BJP, therefore the opposition is spitting venom against the government."

Notably, the state secretariat houses offices of all senior administrative officers of Madhya Pradesh. Thus, there is s high possibility of loss of government files and documents due to fire.