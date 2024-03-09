MP: 'Can't Stand With Those Who Do Not Respect Lord Ram, Says Suresh Pachouri After Joining BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Revealing his grouse against the Congress high command after crossing over to the BJP, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri on Saturday pointed to some decisions, both 'political and religious', as ones that prompted his exit from the party.

Addressing a press conference at an event during which he was inducted into the ruling party in the state, Pachouri identified the turning down of the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla by the Congress heavyweights last year as the primary reason for his exit.

The grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on December 22, last year, drawing a long line of VVIP guests from across the country and abroad.

Pachouri was ushered into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his successor Mohan Yadav and senior leader and MLA Kailash Vijayvarghia, among others.

Voicing his misgivings over the prevailing state of affairs in the Congress, the former Union Minister blamed his switchover on the party's shift towards 'divisive politics'

'Congress high command's decision on religious matters repelled me'

Speaking to ANI after being formally inducted into the BJP, Pachouri said, "I entered politics to serve society and the country. Congress has always worked towards establishing a classless society. However, the idea stands rejected today. Some of the decision-making by the Congress high command, especially on religious and political matters, drove me closer to the edge and eventually exit the party." Invoking a party event where he claimed derogatory remarks were made against Lord Ram, Pachouri said it added to his discontent against the leadership and eventually made him sever all ties with the Congress.

Quoting a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, the miffed leader said, "I will not stand with those who do not respect Ram-Ji".

Also revealing a deep-rooted desire for the construction of a 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya, he expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the long-held dream of devout Hindus all over the world.

On whether his decision to quit the Congress was timed to coincide with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pachouri said, "I have never been hungry for power. Even today, I have come here with zero expectations. However, it is clear that the pulse of the people is clearly with the BJP." "The Congress has drifted from the core principles and policies that it was founded on. It has alienated itself from the public and is unable win back lost support," the former Union Minister told ANI.

Addressing media persons after picking up its latest Congress scalp, BJP state president VD Sharma said earlier, "Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri is a tall leader in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Since there is no place for leaders of his stature in the Congress anymore, he has joined the BJP and will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."