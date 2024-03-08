Harda Firecracker Factory Blast Victims End 16-Day Hunger Strike After Assurance From MP CM

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda firecracker factory blast victims ended their 16-day hunger strike on Friday after Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met them, discussed their demands with MP CM Mohan Yadav on the phone and got assurances about compensation.

Singh discussed their demands with Chief Minister Yadav on the phone from the protest site and secured an assurance for compensation by March 16. Singh ended the protestors' strike by giving juice to the people.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh has also warned of a mass movement in Harda if the government fails to fulfil its promise by March 16.

"If the government does not give the compensation amount and the house amount by March 16, then a mass movement will be held in Harda," Singh said.

On February 6, a massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory located in the Bairagarh area of Harda district, which took the lives of 11 people and injured 173 others.

The victims of the firecracker factory incident were on a hunger strike for 16 days due to not getting compensation or house construction money even a month after the blast.