Bhopal: Senior Congress Leaders Suresh Pachauri, Gajendra Singh Join BJP, Along With 10 Others

Several senior Congress leaders joined the BJP at the party office in Bhopal on Saturday. The timing is crucial, as the switch comes right ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Inspired by the development works of PM Modi, senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, former MLA Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Arjun Palia, Alok Chansoria, former District President of Bhopal Kailash Mishra, Yogesh Sharma, Atul Sharma, Block President Subhash Yadav, Dinesh Dhimole, Subhash Yadav, and Jaspal Arora took membership in the party in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav and party chief VD Sharma.

CM Yadav and Sharma welcomed them by offering them Angavastra.

Besides, BJP state president and MP Vishnudutt Sharma, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Lok Sabha election in-charge Dr. Mahendra Singh, and state government minister Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present.

On this occasion, the party's state general secretary and MLA Shri Bhagwandas Sabnani, MLA Shri Sanjay Pathak, state spokesperson Dr. Sanwar Patel, and state convenor Narottam Mishra were present.