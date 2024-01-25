MP: Scindia Announces Inauguration Date For Gwalior's Remarkably Fast-Built Airport

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior is gearing up to unveil its recently constructed airport, which is set to make history as the fastest-built airport in India. The Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed pride in the airport's cultural and modern features after conducting an inspection. Scindia announced that the inauguration is scheduled for January 31st or early February, showcasing the colossal and state-of-the-art facility that will serve Gwalior for the next century.

"Spanning over 2 lakh square feet, the international-level airport currently has five connections, with Akasa Air launching its flight from Gwalior to Ahmedabad on February 1st", Scindia emphasized the airport's significance, pointing out its importance in connecting Gwalior to various destinations. Additionally, he highlighted that the airport's construction is an impressive feat, completing in record time.

Scindia also took the opportunity to share his commitment to development and progress during his visit. He mentioned his ongoing tour of 18 constituencies, emphasizing his dedication to serving the public and contributing to the nation's growth.

It's worth noting that the proposed inauguration ceremony for Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Air Terminal is slated for the first week of February, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to officiate the event. The final date for the inauguration and the commencement of operations will be confirmed shortly. Additionally, the inauguration of the Divyang Khel Stadium will coincide with these events, marking a significant moment for Gwalior's infrastructural development.