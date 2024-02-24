MP: Sanjay Kumar Is New Deputy CEO; Over 5 Dozen State Administrative Officers Transferred Ahead Of MCC; Check Full List

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With only a few weeks left for the Model Code of Conduct, the state government has issued transfer orders of as many as 66 officers of MP Administrative Services on Saturday.

Ranjana Devda, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (Bhopal) has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, AYUSH department. Sanjay Kumar Shrivastava, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Gwalior division has been posted as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer.

Nanda Bhalave Kushre, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department (Pool) has been appointed as Deputy Director, RCPV Naronha Administration and Management Academy, Bhopal.

Sapna Anurag Jain, Additional Director, Narmada Valley Development Authority, Indore has been shifted as Executive Director, Industrial Centre Development Corporation, Regional Office Indore. Abhishek Dubey, Additional Collector, Raisen, has been transferred as Deputy Secretary, Public Health and Medical Education Department.

Vishal Chauhan, Additional Collector, District Mandsaur has moved out as Executive Director, Industrial Centre Development Corporation, Regional Office, Bhopal. Shyamendra Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sagar Division, has been posted as Additional Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation. Ankur Meshram, Deputy Commissioner, Land Record, office Commissioner Land record and Bandobast, Gwalior has been posted as Additional Collector District Bhopal. Abhishek Gehlot, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Satna has been shifted as Chief General Manager (Human Resources and Administration), Madhya Pradesh Bhawan Development Corporation, Bhopal.

Shika Poras Narwal, Deputy Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department has been posted as General Manager, Civil Supplies Corporation, Bhopal.

Manoj Kumar Verma, Additional Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation has been shifted as General Manager, Civil Supplies Corporation, Bhopal.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Joint Collector, District Vidisha has been appointed as Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal.