Bhopal: Men Posing As OSD To CM Dupe Six On Pretext Of Transfers, Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Friday arrested two men, who posing as OSD to the chief minister, duped six persons of Rs 20 lakh.

The duo would send fake transfer orders bearing the MP government logo to employees, later offering to cancel the orders in lieu of money.

The incident came to light when one of the victims complained to the city cyber crime branch and they swooped down on the duo. As per cyber crime cell ACP, Sujeet Tiwari, the complainant approached the city cyber cell earlier, alleging that two persons named Saurabh Bilgaiyyan (32) and Harbal Kushwaha (23) had posed as the officers on special duty (OSD) to state CM Mohan Yadav, and claimed that they could halt his transfer to another city.

The duo demanded a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh from him to get the work done, which he gave. Later, the duo went untraceable. The man then approached the cyber cell. The cyber cops plunged into action and magnified all the technical evidence, on the basis of which the duo was traced in Niwadi.

The accused duo was taken into custody, and they admitted to duping a total of six persons to the tune of Rs 20 lakh in total. They told the cyber cell officials that they used to send a fake transfer list to the victims on a messaging application, and the logo of the MP government was set as their display picture.

Two cell phones, as well as two SIM cards were seized from their possession, ACP Tiwari said.