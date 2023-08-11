MP: Relatives Create Ruckus At Morena District Hospital After 2 Newborns Die In SNCU Ward; Accuse Staff Of Demanding Extra Money

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives of two newborn children who died in the SNCU ward immediately after their birth, created a ruckus at Morena District Hospital on Friday alleging negligence on the hospital’s part. The relatives accused the hospital staff of taking money from the patients at the time of delivery. They said that since they failed to provide the money, their infants were neglected which led to their death.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a huge police force has been deployed at the hospital. Meanwhile, bodies of the newborn have been sent for postmortem and the hospital management has constituted an inquiry committee in this matter.

2 children died on Thursday night

According to the information, 25-year-old Munni, wife of Ajay Sharma, a resident of Aisah village of Dimani police station area of Morena district, was admitted for delivery in the maternity ward of the district hospital 5 days ago and had a child. The child was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward on Thursday at around 11 pm. The staff gave the child back after an hour. Much to the relatives' shock, the child was dead.

Other family members, including Munni's brother-in-law, made serious allegations against the staff posted at the hospital and said that after the delivery, the staff had demanded Rs 5,000. When the relatives refused to give the money, the staff did not treat the child which led to its death.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Rajni, wife of Amit Singh Tomar, a resident of Pura village of Phulsahay of Usait Panchayat under Mahua police station area of the district, was admitted to the district hospital on August 7. Her child was delivered on August 8. After the child's health deteriorated, it was admitted to the SNCU ward.

Hospital's SNCU ward under scanner

When the family members asked the doctors about the child’s health, they first kept telling them that the child was doing well. However, the infant died last night. Rajni's brother-in-law Rajiv Singh Tomar has also made serious allegations against the staff of SNCU ward.

After the relatives protested against the hospital administration on Friday, Kotwali police reached the spot. The family members complained that both the children died only due to negligence and demanded strict action against the accused.

Speaking on the matter, CMHO Dr. Rakesh Sharma and Civil Surgeon Dr. Gajendra Singh Tomar said, “An inquiry committee team has been formed in the case of the death of two newborn children. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation.”