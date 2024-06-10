MP: Rat Wrecks Havoc At Gwalior's Largest-- Kamla Raja Women Hospital; Patients Stay Up All Night To Protect Their Newborns (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced, showing rats wreaking a havoc inside the patient ward of Gwalior's largest-- Kamla Raja hospital, on Monday. The condition has worsened to the point where the patients and attendants have to stay up all night to protect themselves and the newborns from the 'rat attacks'.

Media and cameras are prohibited in the hospital premises, an attendant recorded the video to show the dire state of the rat infestation and that video is doing rounds on social media.

The nurses can be heard complaining in the background of the video, "record, record here they are," as the rats jumped and skipped near the bed.

Managed by Gajraj Raja Medical College in Gwalior, Kamla Raja Women and Children's Hospital is not only the oldest and largest hospital in Gwalior-Chambal but also serves patients from neighbouring districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bundelkhand.

However, the lack of maintenance is a big problem here. The building is already dilapidated, and now patients face a new challenge: a massive rat infestation. Thousands of rats are freely roaming in all the wards, including sensitive areas like the labour room, postnatal ward, and NICU. They often bite patients and their attendants.

Despite this revelation, the hospital management remains unresponsive and unwilling to address the issue publicly.

Rats ruin nights for ailing patients

The rat menace is so extreme that attendants of new mothers and newborns take turns staying awake at night to guard against rat attacks. Although media and cameras are prohibited in the JAH campus, an attendant revealed the situation by making a viral video showing hordes of rats in a maternity ward, with families struggling to protect the mothers and babies.

No, Not the first case...

Previously, another serious case of rat infestation was uncovered a month ago in the Chhindwara District Hospital. Rats infested the hospital, which is a five story high building and attacked the patients occasionally biting them and chewing up their charging cables.