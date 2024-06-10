Bhopal: Mayor Warns Of Stern Action Against Hospitals For Discharging Sewage, Biomedical Waste In Water Bodies

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai has issued directives to take strict action against hospitals found releasing untreated waste water from hospitals into Motia Talab.

The mayor cleaned Motia Talab under CM Jal Ganga Samvardhan Yojana. She also asked officials to fence Motia Talab to prevent dumping of garbage into the water body.

Earlier, taking strong exception to the discharge of sewage, biomedical and solid waste in water bodies of Bhopal, the central bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), in 2023, had imposed fine of Rs 121 crore on Bhopal Municipal Corporation and said it would continue to pay compensation of Rs 1.21 crore every month till remedial steps are taken.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation had submitted status report to NGT stating channelising drains was completed and STPs will be functional. The nullahs, which are discharging untreated water into the water body or lake are tapped and regularly monitored, so that the untreated water is diverted towards STP and to ensure that untreated water does not get discharged in river or lake.

Work of laying of sewer line in residential area near Nawab Siddiqui Hasan talab has been completed under AMRUT project and connected to Maholi Damkheda STP.

About 18 drains will be connected to sewerage system under AMRUT (sewage) 2.0 scheme of Central Government by Bhopal Municipal Corporation soon. In Bhopal city, 13 STPs are operational including 5 STPs set up under AMRUT project and 5 additional STPs that are being construction under AMRUT project.