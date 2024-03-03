MP: Rahul Gandhi Assures Agniveers Of Abolishing Agnipath Scheme During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Gwalior | PTI/File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is in its second day in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi reaching Gwalior on Sunday. During his visit, he engaged in a dialogue with ex-servicemen and future soldiers under the Agniveer scheme, where he stated that if Congress comes into power, it will abolish the Agnipath Scheme.

Rahul Gandhi was in Gwalior on Sunday morning after an overnight stay in the city. The yatra, on Sunday, proceeded towards Shivpuri.

The Agniveers that participated in this meeting mentioned that Rahul Gandhi discussed the Agnipath Scheme for about an hour, along with preparations for recruitment into the army and conversations with youths on the waiting list. They explained how the scheme does not honor the Agniveers.

The Congress MP assured that if his government comes to power, they will consider reviewing such a scheme, and if necessary, work to end it. He mentioned that the scheme does not provide the respect that the Agnevirs deserve. The young men who dream of joining the army are currently feeling disrespected as they are seen as just four-year appointments and are treated with disdain by the army.

'Four-year' appointments

During the discussion, a young man shared that he has been preparing for two years but missed out on the merit list. He expressed frustration that when they go for the training, these young men are not called ‘Agniveers’ but rather referred to as 'four-year' appointments. They are on the path to becoming soldiers, but are feeling humiliated in the process. The youths also mentioned that Rahul Gandhi pointed out in the dialogue that if a six-month trained Agniveer were to face a soldier from another country, how would they stand up against them.

According to the youth, the Agniveers do not receive the same respect as soldiers who become martyrs in the army, who are awarded with pensions and martyr honors.

Rahul Gandhi engaged in dialogue with ex-servicemen as well, where the ex-servicemen highlighted that nearly 1.5 lakh youths affected by the Agnipath Scheme, were not given joining opportunities.