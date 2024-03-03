MP: Two Forest Employees Injured In Tiger Attack In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two employees of the forest department have been injured in an attack by a tiger at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday during the search operation for an injured tiger after a big cat died recently in territorial fight with another feline, he said.

A team searching for the injured tiger was attacked in the BTR's Panpatha range and two employees were injured, forest department's sub-divisional officer Fateh Singh Ninama said.

They could not sense the tiger's presence in the area as the grass had turned dry and the big cat camouflaged with it, he said.

Both the injured persons were undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Manpur, he said.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

Tiger Spotted Crossing Road in Raisen

A fully grown tiger was spotted crossing the road near Neemkheda village in Raisen district yesterday morning. Some vehicle riders shot a video of the tiger, which went viral on social media. This marked the second time that a tiger had been spotted in Raisen district in the last week.

According to forest officials in Raisen district, there was a thick forest area on both sides of the road passing through Neemkheda village. It was during the morning hours that the tiger crossed the road to enter another jungle area. "This tiger was different from the one spotted a few days ago," said the officials.