 MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

Out of 2, 60,000 hectares where the seeds of Rabi crop are sown, mustard crop will be sown in 1, 80,000 hectares.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Sowing Rabi crop may be late because of delay in availability of manure. The farmers queue up outside the government-run fertiliser distribution centres daily. If DAP fertiliser is not available in a few days, the yield of mustard will be less than expected. According to farmers, if they do not get fertiliser, their future is in the dark.

On the other hand, the officials of the district administration said that there was no shortage of fertiliser and appealed to the farmers to use NKPS manure. Out of 2, 60,000 hectares where the seeds of Rabi crop are sown, mustard crop will be sown in 1, 80,000 hectares.

Read Also
MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review
article-image

According to officials of the district administration, fertiliser arrived late because of three-day Dussehra holiday. Fertiliser is being distributed from the district office of the state government’s cooperative society through government’s agencies, sources said. Markfed and marketing cooperative societies give tokens to farmers for distribution of fertiliser daily.

To collect the tokens, the farmers queue up outside the token distribution centres in district and Tehsil headquarters. The farmers are demanding DAP to increase mustard crop. So, they are not ready to buy NKPS fertiliser, despite appeal by the district administration. As fertiliser is not available, the farmers are worried. They feel it may delay sowing Rabi crops. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Mumbai: Spl PMLA Court Denies Bail To Panvel Hotelier In ₹263 Crore TDS Scam Linked To Tax Official
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness

Delayed sowing may afflict their crops with diseases, the farmers said. They do not want to go to any fertiliser distribution centres run by private agencies who allegedly take higher rates than the government agencies. They also feel that the fertiliser supplied by the private organisation may lack quality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

MP: First Divisional Public Welfare Camp Organised In Umaria

MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

MP: Rabi Sowing Getting Late As Farmers Queue Up For Manure

Vision This: 2K ITMS-Laced CCTV Cameras Guard City; Identification Of Accused In Hit-&-Run Cases...

Vision This: 2K ITMS-Laced CCTV Cameras Guard City; Identification Of Accused In Hit-&-Run Cases...

Telangana Man Facing False Rape Charge Gets Justice; Woman Booked For Extorting ₹5.35 Lakh From...

Telangana Man Facing False Rape Charge Gets Justice; Woman Booked For Extorting ₹5.35 Lakh From...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...

ATM Tampering: Card Skimmers Found In Bagsewaniya & Ayodhya Nagar; Accused Dupes Victims Of Over...