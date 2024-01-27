 MP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste

MP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste

The alleged incident took place in Tarena village panchayat under Biora tehsil in Rajgarh district.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
MP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities have initiated a probe after a sarpanch from Madhya Pradesh alleged that he was not allowed to hoist the tricolour in their village on Republic Day due to his caste. Congress' Digvijaya Singh said he faced discrimination for being a Dalit.

The alleged incident took place in Tarena village panchayat under Biora tehsil in Rajgarh district.

Read Also
MP: BJP Kicks Off Lok Sabha Poll Prep; State Chief VD Sharma Holds Meeting In Khajuraho
article-image

Instead of him, sarpanch Man Singh Verma alleged, an employment assistant named Lakhan Singh hoisted the national flag during an event in their village on January 26. It happened because "I am a Varma", he said.

Biora Janpad Panchayat's Chief Executive Officer Ishwar Verma said that the sarpanch has complained that he was not allowed to hoist the tricolour on Republic Day.

A probe is being conducted and further action will be taken after it, Verma said.

Read Also
MP: Digvijaya's Bro Laxman Singh Warns Of 'Separate' Congress Party In MP, Like Bengal & Maharashtra...
article-image

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded action against the employee, who hoisted the flag in place of the sarpanch, and asked if it was a crime to be from the Scheduled Caste.

"Does the sarpanch not have the right to hoist the flag in the Panchayat Bhawan? I request the chief minister that such guilty Rojgar Sahayak Lakhan Singh should be immediately suspended and action should be taken under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."

Read Also
MP: Man Murders Wife's Lover Publicly In Jabalpur; Horrific CCTV Clip Goes Viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste

MP: Probe On After Rajgarh Sarpanch Alleged Wasn't Allowed To Hoist Tricolour On R-Day Over Caste

ASI Findings On Gyanvapi Will Be Accepted By Country, World: MP Minister Prahlad Patel

ASI Findings On Gyanvapi Will Be Accepted By Country, World: MP Minister Prahlad Patel

WATCH | 'Aese Gir Jaoge...', Gwalior Cop Politely Asks Man, Carrying Four Children On Scooter, To...

WATCH | 'Aese Gir Jaoge...', Gwalior Cop Politely Asks Man, Carrying Four Children On Scooter, To...

MP: BJP Kicks Off Lok Sabha Poll Prep; State Chief VD Sharma Holds Meeting In Khajuraho

MP: BJP Kicks Off Lok Sabha Poll Prep; State Chief VD Sharma Holds Meeting In Khajuraho

MP: Man Murders Wife's Lover Publicly In Jabalpur; Horrific CCTV Clip Goes Viral

MP: Man Murders Wife's Lover Publicly In Jabalpur; Horrific CCTV Clip Goes Viral