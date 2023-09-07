 MP: Political End Of Those Who Oppose Sanatan Dharma Is Certain, Says CM Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Political End Of Those Who Oppose Sanatan Dharma Is Certain, Says CM Chouhan

MP: Political End Of Those Who Oppose Sanatan Dharma Is Certain, Says CM Chouhan

"There is no beginning or end of Sanatan Dharma," Chouhan added.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

His comment comes against the backdrop of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

Read Also
Janmashtami 2023: Krishna-Radha In This 102-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Temple Wear Jewels Worth ₹125...
article-image

The southern state's minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, while speaking at a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association recently, had equated the ideology of Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria and coronavirus.

Reciting 'yada yada hi dharmasya' shloka from the Mahabharata, Chouhan said, "Those opposing Sanatan Dharma their political end is certain. There is no beginning or end of Sanatan Dharma."

Read Also
MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Lashes At Udhayanidhi, Says 'Those Who Speak Against Sanatan Dharma Are...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan For Conserving Environment At All Levels

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan For Conserving Environment At All Levels

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Dedicates Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Dedicates Sagar Multi Specialty Hospital

MP: 'G20 Chairmanship Is A Matter Of Pride For India,' Says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

MP: 'G20 Chairmanship Is A Matter Of Pride For India,' Says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

MP: Political End Of Those Who Oppose Sanatan Dharma Is Certain, Says CM Chouhan

MP: Political End Of Those Who Oppose Sanatan Dharma Is Certain, Says CM Chouhan

MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Lashes At Udhayanidhi, Says 'Those Who Speak Against Sanatan Dharma Are...

MP: Pandit Pradeep Mishra Lashes At Udhayanidhi, Says 'Those Who Speak Against Sanatan Dharma Are...