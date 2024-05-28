MP: Police Arrest Habitual Criminal And Rape Accused After Brief Shootout In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested a known criminal and rape suspect in Gwalior district after a brief shootout. The suspect, who was shot in the leg, is now being treated at the Trauma Center of Jayarogya Hospital.

According to the police, on May 22, the suspect raped a girl at knifepoint in the district. During the investigation, police found out that the suspect was planning to leave the city on Tuesday. Acting quickly, the police arrested him after a short encounter.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh said, "Komal Bhadkariya, a resident of Gohad in Bhind district, is a known criminal. He has serious charges like murder and robbery against him and is also accused in a recent rape case in the district. We received information that he was planning to escape towards Chinor today. We deployed three police teams for the operation. When he saw the police, he fired at us with an illegal gun. In return fire, he was injured and is now in the hospital." Further investigation is underway, SP Singh added.