MP: Pig-catching team from Indore assaulted by breeders in Narmadapuram, 4 held

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-membered team from Indore, which had been called to Narmadapuram to catch the pigs in the town was allegedly assaulted by pig breeders during the operation, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that four accused involved in the offence have been arrested.

One of the sufferers of the incident, Kamlesh Tiwari, who is posted as the sanitary inspector at the Narmadapuram municipality, said that he and his team members have also sustained several injuries in the incident. He elaborated on the incident by saying that the team had been called from Indore to catch the pigs in Narmadapuram. The team arrived in the Kothi market area of the town and ended up catching around 20 pigs. This, however, did not go down well with the pig breeders, who began hurling stones and expletives on the members of the team.

The police were informed, who took cognizance and reached the spot immediately to collar the accused and bring the situation under control. Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Mahendra Yadav said that the municipality officials are persevering in their efforts to turn the town into a clean one. She added that the ones who act as an impediment in achieving the objective shall be subjected to strict action.