Madhya Pradesh: Men, women donate blood on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people, including women, donated blood on the first day of a three-day camp organised on the birthday of Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh. Blood donors also came from Raisen and Narsinghpur districts.

Three women, who donated blood, were Tripti Rathor, Rajnandini Rathor from Sadar area of Sagar and Anubhuti Jain from Teenbatti. All of them were very happy.

Similarly, after donating blood, a resident of Makronia Roli Arjnia said she loved the way Bhupendra Singh celebrated his birthday.

Blood donation began in the presence of minister’s representative, Lakhan Singh.

The blood donors were provided with nutritious food. The blood donation camp is being held on the premises of a hotel in the city. Certificates were also issued to the blood donors.

A team of doctors, health workers and volunteers were present at the camp to help the donors.