MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is seen that certain individuals are making five to ten complaints in a day on the CM Helpline portal. In view of this, the government is mulling over blocking such complainants for the day. After analysis of the CM Helpline system, contemplation is being done to identify the persons making excessive and unnecessary complaints.

This came up during a review meeting of the Public Service Management department chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya on Friday. Yadav said that CM Helpline is an important platform to address the issues of the people and for their welfare.

The people connected with this service and doing the best work will be encouraged and those people misusing the service shall be identified, said the chief minister. On the integrated number 181, around 60,000 calls are received every day. Out of the total registered complaints, 97.3% complaints have been resolved.

About 72 % of complaints have been closed with satisfaction levels. Only 2.7 % complaints are pending. In box Address MSME entrepreneurs’ issues promptly: CM Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that problems of MSME entrepreneurs should be resolved promptly.

Instructing to provide all basic facilities to entrepreneurs along with developed land in Industrial institutions, Yadav directed that review shall be done continuously to provide necessary permissions to the entrepreneurs.

Chairing the review meeting of MSME department, CM said necessary facilities shall be ensured in those districts where there is potential for power loom sector. It was informed that startups are being promoted in the state as so far a total of 4500 startups and 70 incubators have been established in the state.