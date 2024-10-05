 MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

Public Service Management department overwhelmed by multiple complaints by individual.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is seen that certain individuals are making five to ten complaints in a day on the CM Helpline portal. In view of this, the government is mulling over blocking such complainants for the day. After analysis of the CM Helpline system, contemplation is being done to identify the persons making excessive and unnecessary complaints.

This came up during a review meeting of the Public Service Management department chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya on Friday. Yadav said that CM Helpline is an important platform to address the issues of the people and for their welfare.

The people connected with this service and doing the best work will be encouraged and those people misusing the service shall be identified, said the chief minister. On the integrated number 181, around 60,000 calls are received every day. Out of the total registered complaints, 97.3% complaints have been resolved.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia, Slams BJP Over Soyabean...
article-image

About 72 % of complaints have been closed with satisfaction levels. Only 2.7 % complaints are pending. In box Address MSME entrepreneurs’ issues promptly: CM Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that problems of MSME entrepreneurs should be resolved promptly.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Mumbai Shocker: 51-Yr-Old School Teacher Booked For Sexually Assaulting 11-Yr-Old Student In School; Case Registered Under POCSO
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Haryana Polls Today: BJP And Congress Rebels Threaten Party Candidates
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Engineer Dies In Dumper Accident At Gevra Mines
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Police Deploy Over 29,000 Personnel, Seize ₹72 Crore Worth Of Contraband During Model Code Of Conduct; VIDEO

Instructing to provide all basic facilities to entrepreneurs along with developed land in Industrial institutions, Yadav directed that review shall be done continuously to provide necessary permissions to the entrepreneurs.

Read Also
Shocker! Class 9 Boy Stabbed To Death By Class 8 Student At School Gate In Madhya Pradesh; Brutal...
article-image

Chairing the review meeting of MSME department, CM said necessary facilities shall be ensured in those districts where there is potential for power loom sector. It was informed that startups are being promoted in the state as so far a total of 4500 startups and 70 incubators have been established in the state.    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shops & Colonies Subjected To Repeated Thefts

Bhopal: Shops & Colonies Subjected To Repeated Thefts

MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

MP: People Making 5-10 Complaints Per Day On CM Helpline, May Be Blocked

MP: Farmer’s Five Acres Sold Off At ₹40K Over Non-Payment Of ₹20,000 Loan

MP: Farmer’s Five Acres Sold Off At ₹40K Over Non-Payment Of ₹20,000 Loan

Shocker! VIDEO Shows Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Deepak Thakur Thrashing Brahmin Youth Brutally As His...

Shocker! VIDEO Shows Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Deepak Thakur Thrashing Brahmin Youth Brutally As His...

MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data

MP: Rural Govt Schools Not Filing Daily Mid-day Meal Data