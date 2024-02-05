 MP: Paddy Worth ₹2.5 Cr Missing From Govt Warehouse In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Paddy Worth ₹2.5 Cr Missing From Govt Warehouse In Jabalpur

MP: Paddy Worth ₹2.5 Cr Missing From Govt Warehouse In Jabalpur

Based on a complaint by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation, a case has been registered against the warehouse CEO and others.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
MP: Paddy Worth ₹2.5 Cr Missing From Govt Warehouse In Jabalpur | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Paddy worth Rs 2.5 crore has been reported missing from a government warehouse in Jabalpur on Monday. Based on a complaint by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation, a case has been registered against the warehouse CEO and others under various sections of IPC. 

According to information, 1326.325 metric tonnes of paddy was found missing from M/s Go Green Warehouse Limited in Jabalpur. Investigation revealed that the warehouse CEO along with his associates had misappropriated paddy worth crores of rupees.

While 7390.560 metric tons of paddy was stored in the open cap of the warehouse between December 2021 and October 23, 5916.42 metric tons of paddy was withdrawn from the warehouse. The remaining 1474.136 metric tons of paddy was kept in the open cap.

Read Also
MP Update: 4 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Chhatarpur District; 2 Killed In Motorcycle...
article-image

Search on for accused

According to SR Nimoda, district manager of Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation, excluding two percent acceptable shortage, there was supposed to be paddy worth Rs 2,57,30, 705 (1326.325 metric tons) in the warehouse, but paddy was not found in the open cap. Upon investigation, it has come to light that the warehouse CEO and his associates were defalcating the paddy.

Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation has lodged an FIR in Gosalpur police station. The police are searching for warehouse CEO Santosh Sahu and other accused.

Read Also
Indore: Rumours Of Class 10 Hindi Paper Leak Proven Untrue
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Even Before Cong Announcement, Nakul Nath Says He Will Be Chhindwara LS Candidate

MP: Even Before Cong Announcement, Nakul Nath Says He Will Be Chhindwara LS Candidate

Damoh Scuffle: Magisterial Probe Ordered, NSA To Be Invoked Against Accused

Damoh Scuffle: Magisterial Probe Ordered, NSA To Be Invoked Against Accused

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Courtesy Visit To PM Modi At Parliament House

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Courtesy Visit To PM Modi At Parliament House

MP: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31Cr Times To Ayodhya

MP: Kamal Nath Sends Papers With Lord Ram Written 4.31Cr Times To Ayodhya

Safer Internet Day: MP Reports 3rd Highest Cybercrime Cases Against Children

Safer Internet Day: MP Reports 3rd Highest Cybercrime Cases Against Children