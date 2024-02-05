MP: Paddy Worth ₹2.5 Cr Missing From Govt Warehouse In Jabalpur | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Paddy worth Rs 2.5 crore has been reported missing from a government warehouse in Jabalpur on Monday. Based on a complaint by Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation, a case has been registered against the warehouse CEO and others under various sections of IPC.

According to information, 1326.325 metric tonnes of paddy was found missing from M/s Go Green Warehouse Limited in Jabalpur. Investigation revealed that the warehouse CEO along with his associates had misappropriated paddy worth crores of rupees.

While 7390.560 metric tons of paddy was stored in the open cap of the warehouse between December 2021 and October 23, 5916.42 metric tons of paddy was withdrawn from the warehouse. The remaining 1474.136 metric tons of paddy was kept in the open cap.

Search on for accused

According to SR Nimoda, district manager of Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation, excluding two percent acceptable shortage, there was supposed to be paddy worth Rs 2,57,30, 705 (1326.325 metric tons) in the warehouse, but paddy was not found in the open cap. Upon investigation, it has come to light that the warehouse CEO and his associates were defalcating the paddy.

Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Logistics Corporation has lodged an FIR in Gosalpur police station. The police are searching for warehouse CEO Santosh Sahu and other accused.