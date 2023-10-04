 MP: Over 100 Students At LNIPE Gwalior Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning, Probe Ordered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Over 100 Students At LNIPE Gwalior Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning, Probe Ordered

MP: Over 100 Students At LNIPE Gwalior Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning, Probe Ordered

Samples will be collected for testing to identify the source of contamination.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 students from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) Gwalior fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Tuesday.

The sudden onset of symptoms, including vomiting and stomach pain, raised an alarm on the campus, resulting in an urgent response from college authorities.

The affected students were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred after dinner, where concerns are being raised about the quality of paneer  in a vegetable dish.

Read Also
MP: Disappointed By Postponed Jansunvai, Troubled Old Man Attempts Suicide In Gwalior
article-image

The college, known for its excellence in physical education, witnessed distressing scenes as students, in pain and discomfort, were rushed to the hospital.

College officials are currently focused on the students' well-being, and once their health stabilizes, an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

The registrar, Amit Yadav, assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the lapse in food safety. Samples will be collected for testing to identify the source of contamination.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, prioritizing the health of the students. Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

Read Also
Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior; Locals Rush Out Of Homes & Other Covered...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Over 5.6 Crore Voters In Poll-Bound State, 25% In 20 To 29 Age Category; 29 Seats...

Madhya Pradesh: Over 5.6 Crore Voters In Poll-Bound State, 25% In 20 To 29 Age Category; 29 Seats...

'Ken-Betwa Project Has Been Approved, It Will Change Image Of Bundelkhand Region,' Says MP CM...

'Ken-Betwa Project Has Been Approved, It Will Change Image Of Bundelkhand Region,' Says MP CM...

Bhopal: MBBS Student Hangs Self At In-Laws' House In Chhola, Probe Underway

Bhopal: MBBS Student Hangs Self At In-Laws' House In Chhola, Probe Underway

MP: Seer-Computer Baba Alleges State Govt Ignoring Cows

MP: Seer-Computer Baba Alleges State Govt Ignoring Cows

MP: 1 Person Killed, 5 Injured As Building Collapses In Satna

MP: 1 Person Killed, 5 Injured As Building Collapses In Satna