MP: Over 100 Students At LNIPE Gwalior Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning, Probe Ordered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 students from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) Gwalior fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Tuesday.

The sudden onset of symptoms, including vomiting and stomach pain, raised an alarm on the campus, resulting in an urgent response from college authorities.

The affected students were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred after dinner, where concerns are being raised about the quality of paneer in a vegetable dish.

The college, known for its excellence in physical education, witnessed distressing scenes as students, in pain and discomfort, were rushed to the hospital.

College officials are currently focused on the students' well-being, and once their health stabilizes, an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

The registrar, Amit Yadav, assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the lapse in food safety. Samples will be collected for testing to identify the source of contamination.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, prioritizing the health of the students. Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

