MP: Disappointed By Postponed Jansunvai, Troubled Old Man Attempts Suicide In Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted at SDM office located at Dabra tehsil of Gwalior, after administrative officials stopped an elderly man from committing suicide, informed the SDM on Tuesday.

SDM Prakhar Singh said that during the public hearing today, an elderly man climbed a tree and tried to hang himself. However, the local people and police personnel present at the spot caught him.

The old man had come with a hope to find solution to his problems, however, when he reached the SDM office for public hearing, he was told the event got postponed.

Disappointed, the old man tied a noose on a branch of a tree and attempted to hang himself. As soon as the officials saw the man trying to suicide, they rushed towards him and stopped him immediately.

Man was troubled with land dispute

Later, with the help of the police and local people present at the spot, the old man was brought down from the tree. It is being said that the man was troubled due to an illegal occupation on a road which forced him to attempt suicide.

According to information, on Tuesday the old man came to the SDM office to attend the Jansunvai and put his issues in front of the administration. But, when he reached, he could see no hearing was being held. Irked by the same, he created a huge ruckus at the office.

However, he was saved by police and locals.