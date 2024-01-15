MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

Madhya Pradesh: Auto Overturns In Seoni, 13 Injured, 3 Critical | Representative Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 people were injured after an overloaded minivan overturned in Seoni district on Monday. The accident happened near village Dhumamal in the tribal-dominated development block of Ghansaur. Three passengers are said to be critical.

According to the information, on Monday, 13 people boarded a minivan and left for a riverbank to celebrate Makar Sankranti. On the way, suddenly, the minivan lost control and overturned.

Seeing the accident, the local people informed Kindara Police and called an ambulance. With the help of an ambulance, all the injured were brought to the Community Health Center in Ghansaur and are currently undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Considering the condition of three of them, the doctor has referred them to the Medical College, Jabalpur. At present, the entire incident is being investigated by the police, and efforts are being made to find out the reason behind the accident.

Also, information is being collected regarding all the injured. The injured include Abhishek (18), Durgesh (10), Ammati (40), Anita (40), Kavita (35) years, Nandini (13), Ketki (54), Nikki (16), Niyati (16), Munni (65), Priya (13), Kanha (11), and Nitesh (8) years. All the residents are from Bhilai village.