 MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

According to the information, on Monday,13 people were travelling in an auto to take bath in river and have a picnic to celebrate Makar Sankranti. But, suddenly the auto became uncontrollable and overturned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Auto Overturns In Seoni, 13 Injured, 3 Critical  | Representative Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 people were injured after an overloaded minivan overturned in Seoni district on Monday. The accident happened near village Dhumamal in the tribal-dominated development block of Ghansaur. Three passengers are said to be critical.

According to the information, on Monday, 13 people boarded a minivan and left for a riverbank to celebrate Makar Sankranti. On the way, suddenly, the minivan lost control and overturned.

Read Also
MP Govt Employee Demands A 'Night' With Girls Who Went For Interview At State Seed Corporation,...
article-image

Seeing the accident, the local people informed Kindara Police and called an ambulance. With the help of an ambulance, all the injured were brought to the Community Health Center in Ghansaur and are currently undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Considering the condition of three of them, the doctor has referred them to the Medical College, Jabalpur. At present, the entire incident is being investigated by the police, and efforts are being made to find out the reason behind the accident.

Also, information is being collected regarding all the injured. The injured include Abhishek (18), Durgesh (10), Ammati (40), Anita (40), Kavita (35) years, Nandini (13), Ketki (54), Nikki (16), Niyati (16), Munni (65), Priya (13), Kanha (11), and Nitesh (8) years. All the residents are from Bhilai village.

Read Also
MP: CM Yadav Makes Laddoos At Mahakal To Send For Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

MP Govt Employee Accused Of Demanding Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Dismissed

MP: Girl Thrashes Ex-Lover Publicly For Threatening Her To Make Pictures Viral In Gwalior; Video...

MP: Girl Thrashes Ex-Lover Publicly For Threatening Her To Make Pictures Viral In Gwalior; Video...

Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

MP: Out On Picnic, 13 Injured After Their Overloaded Minivan Overturns In Seoni

WATCH: 'B******d, Thokungi Tereko...' Bhopal Woman Threatens To Kill Neighbour After He Calls BMC To...

WATCH: 'B******d, Thokungi Tereko...' Bhopal Woman Threatens To Kill Neighbour After He Calls BMC To...