MP: One Dead, Dozen Other Employees Of Jabalpur Bread Factory Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Meals Served At Work

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An employee died and a dozen others suffered food poisoning at a bread factory of Jabalpur, after they consumed the food served to them at their workplace. The matter is three days old and came to the fore on Saturday.

According to information, in a bread factory located at Manmohan Nagar of Jabalpur, the employees complained of stomach ache after they consumed meals served to them at the factory.

As soon as the health of employees started to deteriorate, they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. After being informed, Gohalpur police station has taken charge of the matter, as they suspected irregularity.

All the employees were sent the hospital, out of which, one lost his life and others are undergoing treatment.

Gohalpur Police Station Incharge Rajpal Baghel said that, "It is a matter of investigation that why the matter was not reported to the police. We are investigation the entire matter, all the information would be revealed soon."

Gohalpur Police Station Incharge Rajpal Baghel | FP Photo

Owner Tried To Hide The Matter, Child Labour Suspected

It is also being said that the factory's owner was trying to hide the matter from being disclosed. Also, it is suspected that they factory has also practicing child labour and and employed many minors.

"About child labour suspicion, further investigation has to be done. Once confirmed, the facts would be revelead," said incharge Baghel

Currently, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report of the deceased employee and medical reports of admitted employees.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)