MP: 'One Can Become CM, But They Can Never Snatch My Post Of Mama,' Says 'Emotional' Shivraj As Ladli Behnas Hug Him (WATCH)

MP: 'One Can Become CM, But No One Can Snatch My Post Of Mama,' Ex-CM Chouhan Gets Emotional As Ladli Behnas Cry While Hugging Him (WATCH) |

Budhni (Madhya Pradesh): Four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally opened up about being replaced by Mohan Yadav. During his first visit to his constituency of Budhni on Tuesday evening, after resigning from the coveted post, an emotional Chouhan said that he can be replaced as CM, but no one can ever take his status of 'Mama'.

As Chouhan reached the venue, hundreds of ladli behnas surrounded him and hugged him, asking, "Why did you leave us?"

Chouhan, who once called himself ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’, looked somewhat disappointed during the event and said that sometimes one ends up in "vanvas" while waiting for "rajtilak" (coronation).

“One can get the post of chief minister, but no one can ever snatch the posts of maternal uncle (mama) and brother,” an emotional Shivraj said.

Chouhan further assured women that all the schemes that were running under his government would continue. "The new government will take forward all these works. There must be some big objective somewhere; sometimes, by the time 'rajtilak' takes place, one even ends up in 'vanvas' (exile). But all this happens to fulfill some or the other objective," Chouhan told the gathering.

The Budhni MLA also took time to highlight the center’s intention of bringing him into national politics and to put forth his intention of staying in the state. "I will not go anywhere. I will live here and die here," he said.