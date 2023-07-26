MP: Nursing Student Jumps Off Roof After 'Brother' Refuses To Return Her Phone In Gwalior

MP: Nursing Student Jumps Off Roof After Sworn Brother Refuses To Return Her Phone In Gwalior, Injured | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a BHMS Nursing student attempted suicide by jumping off the roof of a house in Gwalior on Tuesday after her sworn brother (muh bola bhai) took away her mobile phone and refused to give it back.

The incident was reported from Balwant Nagar of University Police Station area. The injured student has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, while police have started an investigation in the matter.

The student, Bhavna Rajput, is a resident of Uttarakhand and is preparing for nursing while staying in Gwalior. The girl student alleged that on Tuesday evening her sworn brother Ramu alias Pankaj Tyagi, who lives in her neighbourhood, snatched her phone and was not giving it back. This made Bhavna angry and she took the extreme step.

Probe On

After she jumped, the people near the spot heard her voice and saw that the girl was lying injured, covered in blood. They immediately informed the police.

On receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured student to the district hospital in Murar.

