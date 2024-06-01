MP Nursing College Scam: Efforts On To Save ASP In Scam, Claims Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an investigation into nursing college scam.

In the letter, Singh urged Modi to set up a team headed by honest CBI officers to probe the case under the observation of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

In the investigation, efforts are being made to save additional superintendent of police Deepak Purohit who gave a clean chit to the many nursing colleges. A corrupt inspector was running the racket under him, Singh wrote.

Nursing college scam is as big as the Vyapam scam was, and the politicians, the bureaucrats and the government agencies were involved in the rip-off, Singh wrote.

Singh demanded action against the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang.

Singh wrote that 300 nursing colleges had been opened during the covid-19 pandemic against all norms.

It was said that teachers from other states were working as migrate faculty to deceive the government, Singh wrote.

A few CBI officers extorted crores of rupees for investigation, Singh wrote.

Singh urged the Prime Minister to take stern action against those responsible for the scam.