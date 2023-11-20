MP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP candidate from Rehli, Gopal Bhargava, an eight-time MLA from this seat, claiming threat to his life on Sunday said police have found arms and ammunition in Congress candidate’s vehicles that were brought to take his life. Earlier on the day, the Congress candidate Jyoti Patel had made allegations on the BJP candidate for making an attempt to kill her. On Sunday the BJP and Congress candidate leveled allegations on each other for plotting killings.

The rival nominees targeted each other after the supporters of the Congress candidate allegedly had a tiff with some locals at Gunjora trisection.On Friday evening after the polling, allegedly hundreds of BJP supporters reached the house of Jyoti Patel and started pelting stones and also opened fire on the house. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing some people, including women, breaking window panes of some vehicles.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Kumar said Jyoti Patel has submitted a complaint levellling allegations against Bhargava. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against 70-80 people, he said, adding that they are probing into the claim of arms being carried in Patel's vehicles. Further legal steps are being taken, he said.

