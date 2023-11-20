 MP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life

MP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life

On Sunday the BJP and Congress candidate leveled allegations on each other for plotting killings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP candidate from Rehli, Gopal Bhargava, an eight-time MLA from this seat, claiming threat to his life on Sunday said police have found arms and ammunition in Congress candidate’s vehicles that were brought to take his life. Earlier on the day, the Congress candidate Jyoti Patel had made allegations on the BJP candidate for making an attempt to kill her. On Sunday the BJP and Congress candidate leveled allegations on each other for plotting killings. 

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Re-Polling At Polling Booth In Ater On Nov 21
article-image

The rival nominees targeted each other after the supporters of the Congress candidate allegedly had a tiff with some locals at Gunjora trisection.On Friday evening after the polling, allegedly hundreds of BJP supporters reached the house of Jyoti Patel and started pelting stones and also opened fire on the house. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing some people, including women, breaking window panes of some vehicles.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Kumar said Jyoti Patel has submitted a complaint levellling allegations against Bhargava. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against 70-80 people, he said, adding that they are probing into the claim of arms being carried in Patel's vehicles. Further legal steps are being taken, he said.

Read Also
MP Crime: Jabalpur Man Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Kills Her Over Suspicion; Accused Absconding
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Youths Abduct Woman From Crowded Bus Stand In Gwalior In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video...

MP: 2 Youths Abduct Woman From Crowded Bus Stand In Gwalior In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video...

MP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life

MP: Now, Gopal Bhargava Claims Threat To Life

Bhopal: Girl Went To Her Nani’s Place With The Intention Of Taking The Extreme Step

Bhopal: Girl Went To Her Nani’s Place With The Intention Of Taking The Extreme Step

Bhopal: Diggi Ends Agitation, Reaches Garhakota To Meet Cong Candidate

Bhopal: Diggi Ends Agitation, Reaches Garhakota To Meet Cong Candidate

MP Crime: Jabalpur Man Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Kills Her Over Suspicion; Accused Absconding

MP Crime: Jabalpur Man Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Kills Her Over Suspicion; Accused Absconding