MP: 'Nitish Kumar Now Has No Right To Be CM,' Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has attacked the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he (Kumar) no longer has any right to be the Chief Minister.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday in view of CM Kumar's bizarre remarks in Bihar assembly.

"Nitish Kumar now has no right to be Chief Minister. A person who insults women like this has no right to be a CM. He should leave the position, apologising won't work," CM Chouhan said.

The MP CM also criticised the INDIA alliance for not criticising Nitish Kumar for his crass comment on birth control.

"This is not an alliance; it is like a pool of quicksand. Different people are saying different things. They will destroy the country. There is no harmony and coordination between them. There is a lot of fighting going on among them." Notably, on Tuesday, speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the Bihar Chief Minister said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse resulting in pregnancy.

नीतीश कुमार जी को अब मुख्यमंत्री रहने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है...



बहनों और बेटियों को जो इस तरह से बेइज्जत करे, उनके सम्मान के साथ खिलवाड़ करे, वैसे व्यक्ति मुख्यमंत्री रहने लायक नहीं हैं।



नीतीश जी को अब पद छोड़ देना चाहिए, माफी मांगने से काम नहीं चलेगा।



वहीं I.N.D.I. गठबंधन… pic.twitter.com/yaaGbKaxpi — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2023

Addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly during a debate on caste census on Tuesday, the CM made bizarre remarks while underscoring the need for girls' education to check population growth in the state.

कमलनाथ जी, अपने I.N.D.I. के साथी को अखिलेश, वखिलेश कहते हैं और वो कांग्रेस को चालू पार्टी कहते हैं। इनमें आपस में ही घमासान मचा हुआ है।



ये अलग-अलग टुकड़ों में और ज्यादा विभाजित हो गये हैं। एक दिल के टुकड़े हजार हुए, कोई यहाँ गिरा, कोई वहाँ गिरा। pic.twitter.com/LuXzyrjwdE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2023

After facing severe flak, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his remarks in the assembly.

"I apologise, and I take back my words," he told reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.

'Priyanka quoted wrong history'

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also took dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleging that the Congress leader had quoted history incorrectly.

"Priyanka ji even quoted the wrong history. She said that Lord Rama was exiled for 13 years. But every child in India knows that he was in exile for 14 years. Earlier they (Congress) used to oppose Lord Ram, now due to elections they are remembering the name of Lord Ram" the CM said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.