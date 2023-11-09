 MP Elections 2023: Congress Ropes-In 20 Social Organisations For Canvassing
MP Elections 2023: Congress Ropes-In 20 Social Organisations For Canvassing

In BJY Congress's yatra, hundreds of social organisations worked for the yatra and also participated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the RSS batting for BJP candidates, the Congress too has pitched-in as many as 20 social organisations which were part of Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. The Congress has roped-in these organisations to change the perspective of the voters in their favour and also towards the BJP.

In BJY Congress's yatra, hundreds of social organisations worked for the yatra and also participated. One of the major organisations of the Yatra, ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyan’ is already working for the Congress party in the state and so others. These organisations are working on the lines of RSS, and contacting the voters including common people and also the influential people of the society. In the small gathering in market places, in college, these organisations are meeting people from all walks of life including youths, job seekers and elderly people. They are pitching the Congress Vachan Patra promises while interacting with the people and also highlighting the failures of the ruling BJP government among them. The main focus of the organisations is to push back the ruling BJP-government and to bring the Congress party in front.

