 MP: Neglected Canals In Satna & Maihar Turns Into A Curse For Farmers; Farmlands Flooded
The canal, filled with rainwater, has developed cracks at many places. The water body flows through Maihar and Unchehara.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Dilapidated canal flooding farmlands, farmers in trouble |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The government has been making efforts for over two decades to supply water to the farmers of Satna and Maihar through a canal, but it did not happen, as the water body is in a dilapidated state.

Similarly, an under-construction canal is also in ruins because of negligence shown by the officials to revamp the water body. This has caused troubles to the farmers who said the water body was gradually becoming a curse for them.

The canal, filled with rainwater, has developed cracks at many places. The water body flows through Maihar and Unchehara. There are hundreds of big trees in the canal and when it overflows its water inundates the farmlands, as the water does not smoothly flows through the water body. But the officials, managing the canal, have not taken any action to stop its overflow or to repair it.

Because of the canal, the farmers are not able to grow crops. The farmers have written to the officers of the district administration about the condition of the canal.  But they did not take any action. Thorny bushes seen on both sides of the canal have covered the road on which it is difficult walk. There are many holes in the canal through which water reaches the farmlands. A farmer Sitaram Patel, resident of Rampurwa, said that the canal filled with rainwater these days is flooding the farmlands.

