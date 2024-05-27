 MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

Due to Sunday being a holiday, the postmortem was not conducted and is scheduled for Monday, following the correction of the name in the documents, four days after the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As if losing their loved one to stabbing incident was not enough, a family had to wait for four days to get the body for final rites after post-mortem because of name mix-up by the authorities concerned. The family ran from pillar to post in scorching heat to claim the body.

The victim, Anikt Mishra and his wife Anjana Mishra were attacked with a knife on May 23. Both were rushed to a medical facility for treatment where Ankit succumbed to injuries on May 24 while Anjana continues to undergo treatment.

This was the beginning of the ordeal for the family as due to clerical error the name of the deceased was recorded as Manish Mishra. This mix up of name resulted in confusion and bureaucratic hurdles for the body to be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Read Also
'Bulao SP Sahab Ko, Madam Sarkari Kaam Mein Baadha Daal Rahi Hai,' Orders Municipal Worker As Woman...
article-image

Postmortem of Ankit Mishra, who was stabbed three days ago, faces delay due to a name mix-up. However, bureaucratic hurdles have arisen due to a clerical error where Ankit Mishra's name was replaced with Manish Mishra causing confusion.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Collector’s Wish, Faux Pas, Axiom Is Transfer & More
article-image

Upon receiving news of Ankit's demise, family members faced additional challenges. They had to endure the sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius, waiting for the post-mortem report.

Due to Sunday being a holiday, the postmortem was not conducted and is scheduled for Monday, following the correction of the name in the documents, four days after the incident.

The family has been making multiple trips to the hospital and police station in attempts to resolve the paperwork required for the postmortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

'Bulao SP Sahab Ko, Madam Sarkari Kaam Mein Baadha Daal Rahi Hai,' Orders Municipal Worker As Woman...

'Bulao SP Sahab Ko, Madam Sarkari Kaam Mein Baadha Daal Rahi Hai,' Orders Municipal Worker As Woman...

CM Mohan Yadav Urges People To Take Precaution To Protect Themselves From Extreme Heat

CM Mohan Yadav Urges People To Take Precaution To Protect Themselves From Extreme Heat

Bhopal: Sixth Accused In BJYM Leader Murder Case Held

Bhopal: Sixth Accused In BJYM Leader Murder Case Held

MP Updates: Statewide Action Against Illegal Sale Of Meat, Fish; SAI To Conduct Kayaking-Canoeing In...

MP Updates: Statewide Action Against Illegal Sale Of Meat, Fish; SAI To Conduct Kayaking-Canoeing In...