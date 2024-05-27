MP: Name Mix-Up Delays Postmortem, Family Waits In Scorching Heat For The Body

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As if losing their loved one to stabbing incident was not enough, a family had to wait for four days to get the body for final rites after post-mortem because of name mix-up by the authorities concerned. The family ran from pillar to post in scorching heat to claim the body.

The victim, Anikt Mishra and his wife Anjana Mishra were attacked with a knife on May 23. Both were rushed to a medical facility for treatment where Ankit succumbed to injuries on May 24 while Anjana continues to undergo treatment.

This was the beginning of the ordeal for the family as due to clerical error the name of the deceased was recorded as Manish Mishra. This mix up of name resulted in confusion and bureaucratic hurdles for the body to be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Upon receiving news of Ankit's demise, family members faced additional challenges. They had to endure the sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius, waiting for the post-mortem report.

Due to Sunday being a holiday, the postmortem was not conducted and is scheduled for Monday, following the correction of the name in the documents, four days after the incident.

The family has been making multiple trips to the hospital and police station in attempts to resolve the paperwork required for the postmortem.