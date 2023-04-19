MP: Muslim workers to be removed from Maihar temple

Maihar temple dedicated to Godess Saraswati |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslim workers will be removed from Sharda Devi temple in Maihar.

The issue came to light after Minister for Religious Trust and Endowment Usha Thakur had given directives to the department which sent a letter to the collector on the removal of Muslim workers.

The letter sought information about the workers of the temple. There are two Muslim workers at Maihar temple.

During her trip to Maihar, some locals handed over a memorandum to her. In the memorandum, they demanded a ban on sale of meat and liquor and removal of Muslim workers.

On the grounds of the memorandum, Thakur wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary.

The department then sent a letter to Satna district collector directing him to take action and submit a report.

Since the collector did not send any report, the department wrote a letter again seeking information within three days. Politics has begun on the issue.

Chairman of the Congress’ media committee KK Mishra said the BJP was whipping up communal passion.

Most of the horse riders at Vaishno Devi temple are Muslims. Since there is no ban on visit to religious places of different communities, there should not be any problem in keeping the people of other communities in a temple.