 MP: Muslim Family Threatens Their Hindu Son-In-Law To Convert To Islam In Morena, Girl Requests Police Protection
Reportedly, Farzana Bano’s family is not happy with her marriage with Naman Shakya and want her to end the relationship and return home.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Farzana Bano |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim girl, who married her Hindu boyfriend, has requested police protection following death threats from her family. Her family is now pressuring her husband to convert to Islam or else they would face dire consequences.

The couple was in a live-in relationship for six years and recently got married at a temple.

Reportedly, Farzana Bano’s family is not happy with her marriage with Naman Shakya and want her to end the relationship and return home. The couple met the Superintendent of Police (SP) in this regard on Tuesday and requested him for protection.

The girl has told that her family lives in Mumbai and her mother is constantly threatening her to return to Mumbai. She further said that her family wants Naman to convert to Islam and then marry according to Islamic tradition. 

Application forwarded to concerned police station

Farzana, on the other hand, said that she is living happily with Naman and does not want to go home.

Talking about the matter, SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel said, “A couple has complained that the girl's family members are constantly threatening to kill them. The woman’s application has been taken regarding this matter and will be sent to the concerned police station for further investigation.”

